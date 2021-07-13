HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY21 guidance at $13.30-$14.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $220.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

