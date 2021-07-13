Head to Head Analysis: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Agree Realty 0 1 3 1 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $76.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 60.51% 35.75% 6.54% Agree Realty 37.05% 4.10% 2.71%

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 696.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 4.37 $52.37 million $0.27 77.67 Agree Realty $248.57 million 18.87 $91.38 million $3.23 22.59

Agree Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agree Realty beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

