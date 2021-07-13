Head to Head Contrast: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) vs. Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and FutureFuel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% FutureFuel 9.72% 1.86% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alto Ingredients and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.46 -$15.12 million $0.08 70.50 FutureFuel $204.51 million 2.03 $46.56 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats FutureFuel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

