Head to Head Review: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avis Budget Group and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus target price of $64.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.90%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Volatility & Risk

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group -13.86% N/A -1.90% Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Hertz Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $5.40 billion 0.96 -$684.00 million ($6.21) -11.91 Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hertz Global. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Hertz Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, MoriniRent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate travel. Avis Budget Group, Inc. operates in approximately 10,600 locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

