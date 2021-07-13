Head to Head Review: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) vs. Novation Companies (NYSE:NOVC)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Novation Companies (NYSE:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redfin and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 2 8 5 0 2.20 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin presently has a consensus price target of $63.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redfin and Novation Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $886.09 million 6.93 -$18.53 million ($0.23) -256.70 Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.10 -$9.17 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin 0.60% 1.37% 0.50% Novation Companies -18.58% N/A -42.27%

Risk and Volatility

Redfin has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Redfin beats Novation Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

