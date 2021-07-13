Head to Head Survey: APA (NASDAQ:APA) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares APA and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% N/A -0.11% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APA and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.73 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -18.81 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.39 $788.56 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for APA and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 9 10 1 2.60 The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00

APA presently has a consensus price target of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

