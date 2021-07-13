HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Insiders have sold 30,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,579 over the last 90 days.

HealthEquity stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

