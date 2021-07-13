Hedget Price Tops $4.10 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00012600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $418,152.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

