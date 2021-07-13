HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $310.22 million and approximately $81,495.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002738 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005027 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035245 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048586 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037473 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

