HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.17 ($64.90).

HLE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HLE opened at €59.18 ($69.62) on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a twelve month high of €61.90 ($72.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

