Hellenic Coin Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.00395482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

