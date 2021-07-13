Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 1,259.4% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$23.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 22,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.