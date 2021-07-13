Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 1,259.4% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$23.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 22,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

HENKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

