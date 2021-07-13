Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,055 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

