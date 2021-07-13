Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.53. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

