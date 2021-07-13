Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,868. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGBL. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

