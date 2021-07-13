Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Up 530.0% in June

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOFSQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

