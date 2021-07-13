Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Up 530.0% in June

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOFSQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
