Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a growth of 587.8% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 73,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,691. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.