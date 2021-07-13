High Performance Blockchain Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $399,134.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

