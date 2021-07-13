High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Shares Up 7.4%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 665,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

High Tide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HITID)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

