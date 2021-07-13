Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings accounts for 2.9% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIFS traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $302.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.98. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $161.77 and a 12-month high of $325.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 51.19%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

