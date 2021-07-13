HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) Director Acquires $17,830.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $17,830.00.

Shares of HQI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

