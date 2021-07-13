HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Down 5.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 2,791,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

