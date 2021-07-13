HNC COIN Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNC)

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00009258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $207.27 million and approximately $10,470.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,042.97 or 1.00062721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

HNC COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.