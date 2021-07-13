Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head-To-Head Survey

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Booking and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 11 13 0 2.48 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,429.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booking and Holicity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 13.29 $59.00 million $4.71 466.97 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booking beats Holicity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

