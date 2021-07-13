Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Update

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 3,103.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,954,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hollund Industrial Marine stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 97,398,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,045. Hollund Industrial Marine has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Hollund Industrial Marine alerts:

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.