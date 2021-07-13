Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Update

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 3,103.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,954,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hollund Industrial Marine stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 97,398,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,045. Hollund Industrial Marine has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile
