Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.02 million and $68,131.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00120346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00155829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,720.11 or 0.99877884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00949029 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

