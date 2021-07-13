Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NYSE:HZNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NYSE:HZNP) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.