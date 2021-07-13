Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.