Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.01

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.01 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 3917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

