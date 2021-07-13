Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 5.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $96.95. Approximately 3,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

