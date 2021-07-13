Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 5.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $96.95. Approximately 3,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
