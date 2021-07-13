HRT Financial LP Acquires 559,479 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 4,917.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Ocugen worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

