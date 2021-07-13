HRT Financial LP Buys 2,594 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $559.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $563.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.