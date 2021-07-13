HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.21% of Domo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 121.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 55.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $11,295,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

