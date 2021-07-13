HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.