HRT Financial LP Invests $3.03 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,318 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.