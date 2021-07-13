HRT Financial LP Invests $3.66 Million in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

KC opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

