HRT Financial LP Invests $3.91 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Badger Meter by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

