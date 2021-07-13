HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46, a PEG ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

