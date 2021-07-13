HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JOYY by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

