HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $101.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

