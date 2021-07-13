HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 118,926 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,028,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -55.02.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.