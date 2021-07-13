HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 26,284 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,697,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.