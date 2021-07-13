HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 166.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUN opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

