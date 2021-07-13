HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

