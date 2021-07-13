HRT Financial LP Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.14% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.