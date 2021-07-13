HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.48% of HubSpot worth $1,587,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $587.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.99 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.