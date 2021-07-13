Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.08

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 5126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOSSY. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

