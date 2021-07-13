Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.