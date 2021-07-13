Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
