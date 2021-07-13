Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Humana by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Humana by 15,346.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.90. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

