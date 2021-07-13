Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.
HUM opened at $458.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.04.
In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
