Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

HUM opened at $458.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

